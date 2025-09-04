Ex-Bayern midfielder believes Kane will return to the Premier League next summer

He traced this in the club's policy.

Two years ago, Tottenham striker Harry Kane made the move to Bayern Munich. The star forward finally fulfilled his main ambition—winning his first club-level trophy. However, Kane's stay in Munich could soon come to an end.

Details: Former Bayern and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann stated that there is a feeling within the "Rekordmeister" camp that after the World Cup, the forward will return to the Premier League. This, he believes, was the driving force behind the club's desire to sign Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, who ultimately joined Newcastle.