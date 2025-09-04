RU RU ES ES FR FR
He traced this in the club's policy.
Two years ago, Tottenham striker Harry Kane made the move to Bayern Munich. The star forward finally fulfilled his main ambition—winning his first club-level trophy. However, Kane's stay in Munich could soon come to an end.

Details: Former Bayern and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann stated that there is a feeling within the "Rekordmeister" camp that after the World Cup, the forward will return to the Premier League. This, he believes, was the driving force behind the club's desire to sign Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, who ultimately joined Newcastle.

Quote: "I think Kane has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for a certain amount next summer. I believe the reason Bayern wanted to sign Woltemade this summer is that many inside the club think Kane wants to return to England after the World Cup.

Whether anyone will pay £50 or £60 million for him next summer—I don't know. Obviously, much will depend on what happens this season and at the World Cup. But yes, I think a lot of people—I'm not sure where they get their information—are convinced he may want to return to England next summer," Hamann said in an interview with Adventure Gamers.

