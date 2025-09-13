RU RU ES ES FR FR
St. Pauli vs Augsburg: can Augsburg end their losing streak?

14 sep 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Hamburg, Millerntor Stadion
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the third round of the Bundesliga, St. Pauli will host Augsburg on Saturday, September 14. Kick-off is at 15:30 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

St. Pauli vs Augsburg: match preview

Last season, St. Pauli finished 14th in the standings. The team collected 32 points from 34 matches, finishing just three points clear of the relegation zone. They’ve started the new campaign with renewed confidence. In the DFB-Pokal first round, St. Pauli edged their opponents 1-0 in a penalty shootout. In the Bundesliga opener, they drew 3-3 with Borussia Dortmund. In the second round, St. Pauli defeated Hamburg 2-0.

Augsburg also began their season with a German Cup victory, beating Hallescher 2-0. In the Bundesliga, they opened with a 3-1 away win over Freiburg. However, Augsburg fell to Bayern Munich 2-3 in round two. During the international break, the club played a friendly against Greuther Fürth and lost 1-2.

Match facts and H2H

  • St. Pauli are unbeaten in nine consecutive matches.
  • Augsburg have suffered back-to-back defeats and have only two wins in their last six games.
  • St. Pauli have scored at least once in their last three matches, while Augsburg have found the net in four straight.
  • The last head-to-head meeting between St. Pauli and Augsburg ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

  • St. Pauli: Vasilj; Wahl, Smith, Dzwigala; Pirkka, Sands, Fujita, Opi; Sinani; Hountondji, Pereira Lage
  • Augsburg: Dahmen; Matzima, Gouweleeuw, Zeziga; Jakic; Wolf, Rieder, Massengo, Pedersen; Titz, Saad

Prediction

St. Pauli and Augsburg have started the season in slightly different fashion, but both sides are playing entertaining, attacking football and regularly finding the net. For this match, the best bet looks to be over 2 total goals at odds of 1.56.

