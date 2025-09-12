RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 14 September 2025

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 14 September 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens prediction Photo: x.com/PSG_inside/ Author unknownn
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
14 sep 2025, 11:15
- : -
France, Paris, Parc des Princes
Lens
Lens Lens Schedule Lens News Lens Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Paris Saint-Germain Win & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.88
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

As part of the fourth round of France’s Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain will host Lens in an eagerly anticipated showdown. The match takes place in Paris on Sunday, September 14, with kick-off scheduled for 17:15 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the likely outcome and top betting picks for this clash.

Match preview

PSG enters the 2025/26 campaign as Europe’s most formidable force. Luis Enrique’s side underwent a significant overhaul, parting ways with several players, most notably Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The arrivals of Lucas Chevalier and Illya Zabarnyi are especially noteworthy. Chevalier was immediately installed as the first-choice goalkeeper, while the Ukrainian international defender is being groomed as a future leader at the back, already completing two full matches for the club.

Despite injuries to Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué, PSG’s attack remains potent, spearheaded by João Neves, Bradley Barcola, and Vitinha—each capable of carving out scoring chances from a variety of positions.

This season, the Parisians have already secured the UEFA Super Cup and triumphed in all three of their Ligue 1 fixtures. While Enrique’s men managed just a single goal against both Nantes and Angers, they unleashed a true goal-fest against Toulouse, smashing six past a hapless opponent. Notably, João Neves netted a spectacular first-half brace, scoring both with acrobatic bicycle kicks.

Lens endured a turbulent summer, letting go of El Aynaoui and Andy Diouf to Italy—key figures in last season’s squad. Nevertheless, the team managed to strengthen, even without splashing out on headline signings.

With over ten new arrivals, Lens didn’t spend more than eight million euros on any single player. The return of Florian Thauvin from Udinese is particularly intriguing, and the 32-year-old has already found the back of the net in his new stint.

Under Pierre Sage, Lens focuses on rapid counterattacks, high pressing, and dynamic wing play—tactics that create chances even against elite opposition. Defensively, set pieces remain a vulnerability, but France youth international goalkeeper Robin Risser has often compensated with assured performances.

Lens opened their Ligue 1 campaign with a narrow defeat to Lyon, but bounced back with six points from consecutive wins over Le Havre and Brest. Against Brest, Lens conceded early but responded with three goals in the final half-hour to secure a comeback victory.

Match facts

  • PSG have won their last six domestic matches.
  • Lens have conceded in all three of their league games this season.
  • Lens are unbeaten in their last four away matches.
  • PSG average 2.2 goals per home game, while Lens score 1.4 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Paris Saint-Germain: Chevalier, Hakimi, Paco, Marquinhos, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos.
  • Lens: Risser, Udol, Sarr, Gradit, Machado, Aguilar, Samed, Thomasson, Said, Thauvin, Fofana.

H2H

  • PSG are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Lens.
  • Lens have not won in Paris since 2006.

Prediction

Given both teams’ current form, expect PSG to control the attacking play, though Lens have the quality to threaten on the counter. Luis Enrique has ample options to cover for injured stars, while the visitors are unlikely to keep a clean sheet. My pick: a home win for PSG and under 4.5 total goals in the match.

Prediction on game Paris Saint-Germain Win & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.88
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Germany vs Finland prediction EuroBasket Today, 10:00 Germany vs Finland: prediction and betting tip for the match on September 12, 2025 Germany Odds: 1.78 Finland Recommended 1xBet
Greece vs Turkey prediction EuroBasket Today, 14:00 Greece vs Turkey. Prediction and bet for the match on September 12, 2025 Greece Odds: 1.78 Turkey Bet now Melbet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht: Will the new coach help the rivals beat Bayer in the Bundesliga? Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.5 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now Mostbet
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 07:30 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.6 Nottingham Forest Recommended Mostbet
Getafe vs Real Oviedo prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 08:00 Getafe vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025 Getafe Odds: 1.56 Real Oviedo Bet now Melbet
Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.67 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
Wolfsburg vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Cologne prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – 13 September 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Recommended 1xBet
Fulham vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Fulham vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Fulham Odds: 2 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 13 September 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.81 Wolverhampton Bet now Melbet
Haras El Hodoud vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodoud vs El Gouna: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 13, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.54 El Gouna FC Recommended 1xBet
Everton vs Aston Villa prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Everton vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 13 September 2025 Everton Odds: 1.55 Aston Villa Bet now Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Crystal Palace vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 September 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.7 Sunderland Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores