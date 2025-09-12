Prediction on game Paris Saint-Germain Win & Total under 4.5 Odds: 1.88 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the fourth round of France’s Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain will host Lens in an eagerly anticipated showdown. The match takes place in Paris on Sunday, September 14, with kick-off scheduled for 17:15 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the likely outcome and top betting picks for this clash.

Match preview

PSG enters the 2025/26 campaign as Europe’s most formidable force. Luis Enrique’s side underwent a significant overhaul, parting ways with several players, most notably Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The arrivals of Lucas Chevalier and Illya Zabarnyi are especially noteworthy. Chevalier was immediately installed as the first-choice goalkeeper, while the Ukrainian international defender is being groomed as a future leader at the back, already completing two full matches for the club.

Despite injuries to Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué, PSG’s attack remains potent, spearheaded by João Neves, Bradley Barcola, and Vitinha—each capable of carving out scoring chances from a variety of positions.

This season, the Parisians have already secured the UEFA Super Cup and triumphed in all three of their Ligue 1 fixtures. While Enrique’s men managed just a single goal against both Nantes and Angers, they unleashed a true goal-fest against Toulouse, smashing six past a hapless opponent. Notably, João Neves netted a spectacular first-half brace, scoring both with acrobatic bicycle kicks.

Lens endured a turbulent summer, letting go of El Aynaoui and Andy Diouf to Italy—key figures in last season’s squad. Nevertheless, the team managed to strengthen, even without splashing out on headline signings.

With over ten new arrivals, Lens didn’t spend more than eight million euros on any single player. The return of Florian Thauvin from Udinese is particularly intriguing, and the 32-year-old has already found the back of the net in his new stint.

Under Pierre Sage, Lens focuses on rapid counterattacks, high pressing, and dynamic wing play—tactics that create chances even against elite opposition. Defensively, set pieces remain a vulnerability, but France youth international goalkeeper Robin Risser has often compensated with assured performances.

Lens opened their Ligue 1 campaign with a narrow defeat to Lyon, but bounced back with six points from consecutive wins over Le Havre and Brest. Against Brest, Lens conceded early but responded with three goals in the final half-hour to secure a comeback victory.

Match facts

PSG have won their last six domestic matches.

Lens have conceded in all three of their league games this season.

Lens are unbeaten in their last four away matches.

PSG average 2.2 goals per home game, while Lens score 1.4 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

Paris Saint-Germain : Chevalier, Hakimi, Paco, Marquinhos, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos.

: Chevalier, Hakimi, Paco, Marquinhos, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos. Lens: Risser, Udol, Sarr, Gradit, Machado, Aguilar, Samed, Thomasson, Said, Thauvin, Fofana.

H2H

PSG are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Lens.

Lens have not won in Paris since 2006.

Prediction

Given both teams’ current form, expect PSG to control the attacking play, though Lens have the quality to threaten on the counter. Luis Enrique has ample options to cover for injured stars, while the visitors are unlikely to keep a clean sheet. My pick: a home win for PSG and under 4.5 total goals in the match.