Milan ultras will not travel to Turin for the match against Juventus. What is behind the boycott?

Fans continue their silent protest

Milan fans have confirmed they will not support the team in the upcoming home match against Bologna, even though they will be present at the stadium, and will also skip the away fixture against Juventus in October, continuing their five-year protest.

In a statement on Instagram, the ultras explained that the boycott of the trip to Turin is due to the mandatory ticket registration on Juventus' website, which they described as a "shameful system." Regarding the home game against Bologna, the fans pointed out that the situation at San Siro remains unchanged compared to the first two matches of the season, and in some respects has even deteriorated.

The reason for the silent protest is not the team's sporting form, but rather the club's decision to ban some ultras from purchasing tickets and season passes for the "secondo anello blu"—the traditional supporters' section—as well as restrictions on displaying banners. It is worth noting that in recent months, Italian authorities have launched an investigation into possible mafia links within Milan and Inter ultras groups.