Following Mourinho’s footsteps. Xabi Alonso declines pre-match training at Anfield

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is introducing fresh approaches in his work with the Madrid giants.

Details: According to Marca, the manager has made a surprising decision—the team will not hold their pre-match training session at Anfield, as is customary for most clubs. Instead, Real’s players will prepare at Valdebebas on the morning of their flight to England.

As planned, the training session will take place in Madrid at 11:00, after which the team will have lunch and depart for Liverpool at 16:00. The plane is expected to land at 17:35 local time. After arrival, players and staff will check in at the INNSiDE by Meliá Liverpool hotel, while Xabi Alonso and one player will head to Anfield to attend the mandatory pre-match press conference—a UEFA requirement.

This decision harks back to the era of José Mourinho, who also preferred to hold the final training session at Valdebebas rather than on the opponent’s pitch.

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will take place on Tuesday, November 4, at 21:00 Central European Time.

