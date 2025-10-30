Real Madrid plan to file a €4.5 billion lawsuit against UEFA

Legal action expected.

Real Madrid continue their battle with European football authorities and are now preparing a multibillion-euro lawsuit.

Details: According to Joaquín Maroto, the Madrid club’s legal team is preparing to take UEFA to court, demanding €4.5 billion in damages. The lawsuit concerns the Super League project and seeks “substantial compensation for the losses caused by these organizations.”

It has also been reported that internal tensions persist within the squad. The reason lies in the changes introduced by Xabi Alonso, who has altered the team’s long-standing routines, implemented stricter rules, and limited access to the starting lineup.

Reminder: 25-year-old winger Vinícius Júnior, representing both Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, addressed Los Blancos supporters after Sunday’s El Clásico, following an open dispute with head coach Xabi Alonso.