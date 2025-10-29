Admission of mistake! Vinicius Junior issues official apology to Real Madrid fans

Vini admits he overreacted during El Clásico.

A noble gesture from the Brazilian.

Details: Today, the 25-year-old winger of Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, Vinicius Junior, addressed the “Los Blancos” supporters following Sunday's El Clásico, where he openly clashed with head coach Xabi Alonso.

In his statement, Vinicius apologized to the fans and assured them that he would continue to give his all for the team:

“Today I want to apologize to all Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clásico. Just as I did personally during today's training session, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the president.” Sometimes my passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive spirit comes from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents.” I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, just as I have done from my very first day.” - the player's statement reads.

Previously, Vinicius faced criticism for his behavior after Xabi Alonso substituted him in the 72nd minute of the match against Barcelona. Vinicius responded rudely to Alonso, declared he would no longer be part of the team, and stormed off to the dressing room without shaking Alonso's hand. However, a few minutes later, he returned to the bench.

Real won that match 2-1, with the closing minutes marked by a heated confrontation between Vinicius and Yamal that nearly escalated into a brawl.

