Flick revealed who is a benchmark for him when building a team at Barcelona

New Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has revealed his inspiration for his tenure at the Catalan club.

"Here at Barça, we want to build something similar to what Pep Guardiola has created at Man City! This is our path," Flick told Diario Sport.

Guardiola previously had a highly successful stint with Barcelona, winning two Champions League trophies with the club.

On the night of July 30-31, Barcelona played their first match of the pre-season tour in the USA against Manchester City. The teams drew 2-2 in regular time, with the Spanish vice-champions winning in the penalty shootout.

To recap, Flick replaced Xavi as Barcelona's head coach. Prior to this, he managed Bayern Munich and the German national team.