Barcelona are ready to reject the transfer of Williams in favour of the star of the Bundesliga club

The transfer of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams to Barcelona was considered a matter of time, but now it is no longer certain that the European champion will definitely end up in the Blaugrana.

According to ESPN, the Catalan club may refuse his transfer. Despite the fact that Barcelona have the money, club bosses are not sure whether they can register him here and now.

The club from the Catalan capital still need to register Iñigo Martinez and Vitor Roque, who were only registered until the end of last season, while defender Ronald Araujo is yet to be declared for La Liga due to his long-term injury.

The signing of RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo is believed to be a more feasible deal. Although the €60 million kickback clause in his contract expired on 20 July, the German club are willing to let the player go if someone offers a sum in that region for him.

Earlier it was reported that Williams himself has yet to make a final decision on a move to Barcelona and the Catalan club have given him an ultimatum.