Barcelona have given Nico Williams an ultimatum. He must make a decision

Athletic Bilbao star and Spanish international Nico Williams remains Barcelona's primary transfer target for the current summer window. The Catalan club has already secured €58 million to activate his release clause but has yet to receive the player's consent.

Barcelona is aware that Williams dreams of playing for the club, but he has promised his brother Iñaki that he would play at least one season together in European competitions for Athletic Bilbao. According to Cadena SER, Barcelona has issued an ultimatum to Williams: he must transfer now, or the club will withdraw their interest next summer. The Catalan giants are unwilling to wait.

Meanwhile, Nike, set to sign a sponsorship deal with Barcelona in the coming days, has also entered the negotiations. The company recognizes the commercial potential of Williams' name following his impressive Euro 2024 performance.

Paris Saint-Germain has also shown strong interest in Williams, but the player seems inclined to continue his career in Spain.

In the recently concluded season, Nico Williams played 37 matches across all competitions for Athletic, scoring 8 goals and providing 17 assists.