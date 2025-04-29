RU RU ES ES FR FR
Flick names Barcelona's main goalkeeper for the Champions League. Here is a surprise in La Liga

Flick names Barcelona's main goalkeeper for the Champions League. Here is a surprise in La Liga

Football news Today, 08:42
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Flick names Barcelona's main goalkeeper for the Champions League. A surprise in La Liga Getty Images

The return of Marc-André ter Stegen to Barcelona's starting lineup has sparked debate over who should be the first-choice goalkeeper for the 'Blaugrana'. The head coach of the Catalan team, Hansi Flick, has already made his decision on this matter.

Details: The German specialist will continue to rely on Wojciech Szczęsny for the Champions League matches, as he has recently become an undisputed starter. However, in the league games, ter Stegen might get his chance, although this is not yet certain.

Quote: "Szczęsny will play in the Champions League, that's already decided. Marc-André ter Stegen? We might make some changes in the upcoming La Liga matches. We'll see," Flick stated at a press conference.

Reminder: In the semifinal matches against Inter, Barcelona will be without Robert Lewandowski, who has suffered a hamstring injury. He is expected to be ready for El Clásico on May 11.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
