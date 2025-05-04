RU RU ES ES FR FR
First trophy for Kane! Bayern clinch German title ahead of schedule

Football news Today, 13:26
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich have sealed the Bundesliga title ahead of schedule. With two matchdays remaining, the "Reds" are now out of reach for Bayer Leverkusen.

On Matchday 32, Kompany's men failed to defeat RB Leipzig on Saturday, May 3, but Bayer returned the favor on Sunday. The "Pharmacists" failed to defeat Freiburg away and lost their chances to catch up with their rival.

This championship is the first major trophy not only for the Belgian manager but also for Bayern's star forward, Harry Kane. Despite a prolific career and a host of individual awards, the English striker had never before lifted a trophy.

Remarkably, this marks Bayern's 34th Bundesliga title in club history, reaffirming their status as the most popular and decorated team in Germany.

