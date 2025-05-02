Another contender. Los Angeles FC wants to sign Thomas Müller

Bayern legend Thomas Müller has announced he will leave the Munich club at the end of this season. And a new suitor has already emerged for the star midfielder.

Details: According to insider Florian Plettenberg, Los Angeles FC is considering signing Thomas Müller this summer when he becomes a free agent. The club wants to make him their marquee player and hopes that the upcoming 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will help convince him to accept their offer.

Thomas Müller has already turned down Cincinnati. He is also attracting interest from other clubs, including San Diego and Chicago. However, retirement is still a possible option for the German veteran.

Previously, we reported that the 35-year-old veteran could stay in Europe, specifically in Serie A. Fiorentina is keen to sign the Bayern legend. Interestingly, Franck Ribéry also moved from Bayern to Fiorentina in the past.

Reminder: Over his career, Müller has scored 248 goals and provided 274 assists in 747 appearances for the German club. His trophy haul includes 12 Bundesliga titles, two Champions League trophies, and numerous other honors.