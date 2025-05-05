Finally a champion! Harry Kane reacts to his first career trophy

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has finally claimed the first title of his career, as the Munich club clinched the Bundesliga championship ahead of schedule this past weekend. Kane responded to the title win by posting a message to fans on his Instagram page.

Kane shared a short video from the training ground, in which he thanked supporters for their unwavering backing and reflected on the previous night, when the entire squad celebrated their league triumph.

Harry also admitted he feels fantastic after securing his first-ever trophy following such a long journey. Kane emphasized that the road to this achievement was paved with hard work and unwavering dedication to his craft.

In addition, the England international revealed that he is eagerly looking forward to Saturday, when he’ll celebrate the championship at the Allianz Arena together with Bayern fans. Harry also stated that the team is already looking ahead and preparing to chase their next piece of silverware.

It’s worth noting that as soon as Bayern were confirmed as German champions, Kane expressed all his emotions with a succinct Instagram Story post—he simply shared a trophy emoji on a black background.