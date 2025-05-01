RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Feeling better." Erling Haaland shares photos from City team training

"Feeling better." Erling Haaland shares photos from City team training

Football news Today, 03:41
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
"Feeling better." Erling Haaland shares photos from City team training

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has finally returned to team training after suffering an injury a month ago. The striker shared several snapshots from a session at the club's training ground on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted photos of the training process and a group shot with his teammates. He captioned the post, "Getting better, feeling better," and added a flexed biceps emoji.

As a reminder, Haaland picked up his injury at the end of March during an FA Cup match against Bournemouth. After a medical examination, it was announced that the Norwegian would only be able to recover in time for the start of the Club World Cup.

It's worth noting that this season Haaland has played 40 matches for City across all competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing 4 assists.

The Citizens are currently battling in the Premier League for a Champions League berth next season. At the moment, they sit fourth in the table, but their rivals still have a chance to achieve the same goal.

Manchester City will also face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on May 17. This is the club's last chance to win a trophy this season.

