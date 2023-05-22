Feast of Dynamo, victories for the leading trio: results of the 27th round of the UPL

The matches of the 27th round of the Ukrainian Championship took place, and notable victories were achieved by Dynamo Kyiv, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dnipro-1, and Zorya Luhansk against Alexandria, Veres, Kolos, and Inhulets respectively.

Alexandria - Dynamo Kyiv - 1:5 (1:2)

Goals: Andrievskyi, 17 - 0:1, Vanat, 32 - 0:2, Sihayev, 40 - 1:2, Vycharenko, 72 - 1:3, Lohinov, 79 - 1:4, N. Voloshyn, 89 - 1:5

Shakhtar - Veres - 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Zubkov, 35 - 1:0, V. Sharay, 74 - 1:1, Matviyenko, 83 - 2:1

Dnipro-1 - Kolos - 2:1 (0:1)

Goals: Myakushko, 45+1 - 0:1, Dovbyk, 57 - 1:1, Sarapyy, 90+5 - 2:1

Zorya - Inhulets - 2:0 (1:0)

Goals: Brazhko, 21 (penalty) - 1:0, Rusyn, 81 - 2:0

Metalist 1925 - Metalist - 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Bezuhlyi, 58 - 1:0, Chyruk, 68 - 2:0

Vorskla - Kryvbas - 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: Stepanyuk, 57 - 1:0

Chornomorets - Minaj - 0:1 (0:0)

Goal: Hechev, 61 - 0:1

Rukh - Lviv - 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Siminin, 77 (own goal) - 1:0, Runich, 84 - 2:0

Team standings: Shakhtar - 66, Dnipro-1 - 64, Zorya - 61, Dynamo Kyiv - 53, Alexandria - 42, Vorskla - 36, Kryvbas - 35, Kolos - 33, Metalist 1925 - 30, Chornomorets, Minaj - 29, Inhulets, Rukh, Veres - 27, Metalist - 22, Lviv - 13.

