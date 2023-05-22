EN RU
Main News Feast of Dynamo, victories for the leading trio: results of the 27th round of the UPL

Feast of Dynamo, victories for the leading trio: results of the 27th round of the UPL

Football news Today, 03:00
Feast of Dynamo, victories for the leading trio: results of the 27th round of the Ukrainian Championship Photo: Instagram "Dynamo" Kyiv / Author unknown

The matches of the 27th round of the Ukrainian Championship took place, and notable victories were achieved by Dynamo Kyiv, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dnipro-1, and Zorya Luhansk against Alexandria, Veres, Kolos, and Inhulets respectively.

Alexandria - Dynamo Kyiv - 1:5 (1:2)
Goals: Andrievskyi, 17 - 0:1, Vanat, 32 - 0:2, Sihayev, 40 - 1:2, Vycharenko, 72 - 1:3, Lohinov, 79 - 1:4, N. Voloshyn, 89 - 1:5

Shakhtar - Veres - 2:1 (1:0)
Goals: Zubkov, 35 - 1:0, V. Sharay, 74 - 1:1, Matviyenko, 83 - 2:1

Dnipro-1 - Kolos - 2:1 (0:1)
Goals: Myakushko, 45+1 - 0:1, Dovbyk, 57 - 1:1, Sarapyy, 90+5 - 2:1

Zorya - Inhulets - 2:0 (1:0)
Goals: Brazhko, 21 (penalty) - 1:0, Rusyn, 81 - 2:0

Metalist 1925 - Metalist - 2:0 (0:0)
Goals: Bezuhlyi, 58 - 1:0, Chyruk, 68 - 2:0

Vorskla - Kryvbas - 1:0 (0:0)
Goal: Stepanyuk, 57 - 1:0

Chornomorets - Minaj - 0:1 (0:0)
Goal: Hechev, 61 - 0:1

Rukh - Lviv - 2:0 (0:0)
Goals: Siminin, 77 (own goal) - 1:0, Runich, 84 - 2:0

Team standings: Shakhtar - 66, Dnipro-1 - 64, Zorya - 61, Dynamo Kyiv - 53, Alexandria - 42, Vorskla - 36, Kryvbas - 35, Kolos - 33, Metalist 1925 - 30, Chornomorets, Minaj - 29, Inhulets, Rukh, Veres - 27, Metalist - 22, Lviv - 13.

Don't miss it: "Karpaty" condemned the gesture of "Barcelona" towards Russia.

Evseeva Zhanna Evseeva Zhanna Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Dynamo Kyiv Shakhtar Donetsk SC Dnipro-1 Zorya Premier League Ukraine
Popular news
PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title Football news Yesterday, 16:48 PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title
"Real" lost in an away match in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 14:38 "Real" lost to "Valencia" in an away match of La Liga
Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match Football news Yesterday, 13:55 Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match
"Barcelona" suffered a defeat in their home match in La Liga Football news 20 may 2023, 17:55 "Barcelona" suffered a defeat in their home match in La Liga
The English Premier League champion has been determined Football news 20 may 2023, 14:42 The English Premier League champion has been determined
"Bayern" lost in the Bundesliga and may miss the championship Football news 20 may 2023, 14:28 Bayern-lost-in-the-Bundesliga-and-may-miss-the-title
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 Feast of Dynamo, victories for the leading trio: results of the 27th round of the UPL Football news Yesterday, 17:16 Breaking news of the day: May 21 Football news Yesterday, 16:56 "Lazio" achieved a hard-fought victory in Serie A Football news Yesterday, 16:48 PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title Football news Yesterday, 16:15 Ronaldo may move to Bayern Munich Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Lewandowski responded to the scandalous statement made by the Barcelona players regarding Russia Football news Yesterday, 15:15 “Metalist 1925” – “Metalist” - 2:0 (video review) Football news Yesterday, 14:55 "Dynamo" has responded to the scandalous remarks made by the players of "Barcelona" towards Russians Football news Yesterday, 14:38 "Real" lost to "Valencia" in an away match of La Liga Football news Yesterday, 14:15 "Napoli" secured a hard-fought victory over "Inter"
Sport Predictions
Football Today Roma vs Salernitana predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Fatih Karagümrük predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football Today Empoli vs Juventus predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs Leicester predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023