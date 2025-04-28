Liverpool thrashed Tottenham in the final round of the Premier League with a score of 5:1, securing their 20th English championship title. Recent rival Pep Guardiola congratulated the Merseyside team.

Details: After the FA Cup semi-final, the Spanish coach stated that this victory was fully deserved and that Liverpool is a fantastic team.

Quote: "On behalf of myself and the entire club, we want to congratulate Liverpool Football Club on winning the Premier League. Fully deserved, there is no doubt about it. Fantastic team. Over the course of one year, as it has happened over the past four years, they are going to retain the title, and hopefully, next season we can be better to compete until the very end, more than we did this season. Liverpool, congratulations," said Pep Guardiola.

Reminder: this English championship title became Liverpool's 20th in history and the first since the 2019/2020 season. With this victory, the Merseyside team has matched the record of Manchester United, who last won their title in 2013 under Alex Ferguson's management.