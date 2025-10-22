ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Fans had been waiting for this moment. Athletic Bilbao scored their first home goal in the Champions League in 11 years

A long-standing drought has finally been broken.
Football news Today, 14:00
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Athletic Bilbao hosted Qarabağ in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, and this match marked the end of a years-long streak.

Details: Late in the first half, Athletic Bilbao found the net to level the score. For the Basques, it was their first Champions League goal in 11 years. The scorer was Gorka Guruzeta. The last time they scored in the competition was back in 2014, during the group stage against BATE.

Victor Osimhen struck twice in the Champions League, taking his tally to nine goals in his last seven European matches for Galatasaray. His recent scoring spree includes goals against Tottenham, AZ Alkmaar, Dynamo Kyiv, Ajax, and Liverpool.

Reminder: Qarabağ traveled to face Athletic Bilbao in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, where one of their players etched his name into the history of European football.

