Famous artist's logo to appear on Barcelona shirts for El Clásico

A star-studded collaboration.
Football news Today, 04:32
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Barcelona and Real Madrid will clash in La Liga at the end of next month, on October 26, and the match will feature a high-profile collaboration.

Details: According to Roger Saperas, Barcelona’s shirts will display the logo of renowned artist Ed Sheeran. This is to celebrate the release of his new studio album. The yellow emblem and lettering will be positioned in the same way as with previously featured artists.

In their last match, Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 2–1. They currently lead their Madrid rivals, having accumulated 19 points, one ahead of Real.

Reminder: La Liga plans to investigate incidents of racist chanting by fans during Spanish top-flight matches. Although the 2025/26 season began relatively calmly, videos circulating on social media show Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford being subjected to racist abuse.

