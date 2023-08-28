Experienced Liverpool defender could move to Rennes

"Stade Rennais" is showing interest in the central defender of "Liverpool" and the Cameroonian national team, Joel Matip, as reported by L'Equipe.

According to the source, the French club might acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The coaching staff of "Stade Rennais" is considering Matip as a possible replacement for Belgian defender Arthur Theate, who is attracting interest from several clubs, including "Liverpool."

32-year-old Matip has been playing for "Liverpool" since the summer of 2016. He transferred to the English club from "Schalke 04" on loan. He has played a total of 188 matches for the Merseyside club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists. With "Liverpool," Matip became the English champion in the 2019/2020 season, won the FA Cup in the 2021/2022 season, secured the English Super Cup in 2022, became the winner of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season, won the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, and also became the holder of the English League Cup in the 2021/2022 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Matip played for the Cameroonian national team from 2010 to 2015. He played a total of 27 matches for the Cameroonian national team and scored one goal.