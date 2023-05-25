Everton is in talks with the former Shakhtar Donetsk coach

EN RU
Liverpool-based club Everton, which features Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, is reportedly in talks with former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Luis Castro, who is currently coaching Botafogo, according to the Daily Record.

The source suggests that the English club aims to appoint the Portuguese specialist before the start of the next season. If an agreement is reached, Castro will replace the current Everton manager, Sean Dyche. However, Everton first needs to secure its place in the Premier League. With one round left in the English championship, the club currently sits in 17th place, two points above the relegation zone.

It is worth noting that under the guidance of 61-year-old Castro, Botafogo is leading the Brazilian league. His contract with the club is valid until December 31, 2023.

