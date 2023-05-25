Tottenham has found an unexpected coach
Football news Today, 10:00
Photo: Liverpool Twitter
"Tottenham" continues to actively search for a new head coach.
According to FootballTransfers, the London club has made an offer to Brendan Rodgers.
Currently, the 50-year-old specialist remains out of work. Back in early April, he left Leicester.
The London club is also considering other candidates, including Graham Potter or Luis Enrique.
