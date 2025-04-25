RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Enzo Maresca names players ready for the match against Everton

Enzo Maresca names players ready for the match against Everton

Football news Today, 10:11
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Enzo Maresca names players ready for the match against Everton Getty Images

Chelsea is set to face Everton in the 34th round of the Premier League, and the head coach has now revealed who will be available for the match and who will miss it.

Details: At the pre-match press conference, Enzo Maresca announced that Malo Gusto will not take the field in tomorrow's game against Everton. He is already doing running work, the injury is not too serious, but he is not ready for tomorrow's game.

As for Marc Guehi's return, his appearance in the squad is expected within the next two weeks. Fortunately, Romeo Lavia is ready to take to the field.

Chelsea will play the match against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, April 26. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this match.

Reminder: Chelsea is in sixth place and continues to fight for a spot in the UEFA Champions League. After 33 rounds, the team has 57 points, two points behind fifth place and three points behind fourth.

