Enrique recovering after surgery and will miss PSG's next match

Recovery timeline revealed.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique will miss his team's upcoming Ligue 1 clash against Lens.

Details: The Spanish manager is still recovering after undergoing surgery for a broken collarbone.

Reminder: During the international break, Enrique fell off his bike and was rushed to the emergency room. Doctors performed surgery promptly, after which the Parisian coach began his rehabilitation program. He is expected to need about a week for full recovery.

Assistant coach Rafael Pol will take charge from the touchline for the Lens match, scheduled for September 14. Luis Enrique is set to return for the Champions League fixture against Atalanta on September 17.

Under the Spaniard's guidance, PSG last season claimed the Ligue 1 title, the French Cup, the Super Cup, and the Champions League.