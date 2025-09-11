RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Enrique recovering after surgery and will miss PSG's next match

Enrique recovering after surgery and will miss PSG's next match

Recovery timeline revealed.
Football news Today, 09:24
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Enrique https://x.com/PSG_inside/status/1958513705089487303

PSG head coach Luis Enrique will miss his team's upcoming Ligue 1 clash against Lens.

Details: The Spanish manager is still recovering after undergoing surgery for a broken collarbone.

Reminder: During the international break, Enrique fell off his bike and was rushed to the emergency room. Doctors performed surgery promptly, after which the Parisian coach began his rehabilitation program. He is expected to need about a week for full recovery.

Assistant coach Rafael Pol will take charge from the touchline for the Lens match, scheduled for September 14. Luis Enrique is set to return for the Champions League fixture against Atalanta on September 17.

Under the Spaniard's guidance, PSG last season claimed the Ligue 1 title, the French Cup, the Super Cup, and the Champions League.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Lens Lens Schedule Lens News Lens Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
Related Team News
“My story is over.” Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League triumph Football news Yesterday, 12:27 “My story is over.” Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League triumph
Родри Football news 07 sep 2025, 12:27 Rodri names his possible successor for the Ballon d'Or: Yamal or Dembélé?
10 years and 24 trophies! PSG officially announces Kimpembe's departure Football news 07 sep 2025, 11:15 10 years and 24 trophies! PSG officially announces Kimpembe's departure
Deschamps responds to PSG criticism over Dembélé injury Football news 07 sep 2025, 10:44 Deschamps responds to PSG criticism over Dembélé injury
Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe Football news 07 sep 2025, 08:40 "I'll bring the trophy straight home!" — Kylian Mbappé on who should win the Ballon d'Or
PSG furious! Dembélé sidelined for 6 weeks after injury with the French national team Football news 06 sep 2025, 12:21 PSG furious! Dembélé sidelined for 6 weeks after injury with the French national team
Related Tournament News
Ederson out! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper Football news 02 sep 2025, 05:05 Ederson replacement! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper
Unbelievable! João Neves scores a brace with bicycle kicks against Toulouse Football news 30 aug 2025, 15:37 Unbelievable! João Neves scores a brace with bicycle kicks against Toulouse
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores