Girona has emerged as one of the most surprising teams in European football this season. Unsurprisingly, their top players are attracting significant interest in the transfer market.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Girona's key winger Viktor Tsygankov has caught the attention of clubs in the English Premier League.

However, Girona has not yet received any formal offers for Tsygankov.

The 26-year-old winger joined Girona from Dynamo Kyiv in the winter of 2023. This season, Tsygankov has scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists in 29 La Liga matches.

Notably, Girona finished third in La Liga, securing a spot in the Champions League for the first time in their history. Previously, the club had never competed in European competitions.

However, Girona risks being relegated from the Champions League to the Europa League if the owners of Manchester City do not reduce their stake in managing the Spanish club.