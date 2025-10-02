RU RU ES ES FR FR
English Football League assistant referee sentenced to prison for sexual relations with minors

A just punishment.
Football news Today, 14:57
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
English Football League assistant referee sentenced to prison for sexual relations with minors https://x.com/TBurrows16

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Details: According to SkySports, referee Gareth Vicars, who officiated matches in the English Football League and the FA Cup, has been sentenced after being charged with having relations with minors.

According to the source, Vicars was sentenced to 13 years in prison on 16 counts, all of which were proven in court.

Earlier, the Snaresbrook Crown Court stated that the offences took place over a three-year period, from November 2021 to October 2024, and involved three 15-year-old girls. Vicars pleaded guilty.

Vicars was immediately suspended from his duties after the charges were filed and has not returned to officiating since.

Reminder: Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review

