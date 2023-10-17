RU RU NG NG
England has become the ninth participant in Euro 2024

England has become the ninth participant in Euro 2024

Football news Today, 17:26
England has become the ninth participant in Euro 2024 In the eighth round of Euro 2024 qualifiers, the English national team triumphed over Italy with a score of 3-1. The "Three Lions" conceded first but responded with three goals.

In the eighth round of Euro 2024 qualifiers, the English national team triumphed over Italy with a score of 3-1. The "Three Lions" conceded first but responded with three goals.

This victory has allowed England to prematurely secure its qualification for Euro 2024. The only remaining question pertains to their place in the standings: first or second. However, this detail bears no overriding significance, as two teams from each group advance to the final stage of the tournament.

At present, nine participants in Euro 2024 are already known. Germany, as the tournament's host, will partake alongside the following eight teams who have qualified through the qualifiers:

  • Germany
  • Belgium
  • France
  • Portugal
  • Spain
  • Scotland
  • Turkey
  • Austria
  • England

It's worth recalling that Euro 2024 will be held from the 14th of June to the 14th of July. The final tournament will once again feature 24 national teams. 20 national teams from the ten qualification groups will progress, while an additional four participants will be determined through the playoffs.

