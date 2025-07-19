Ekitike close to Liverpool move as forward left out of Eintracht squad for friendly

Hugo Ekitike is set to miss Eintracht's friendly match against fourth-division German side Frankfurt. According to RMC Sport, the French striker is edging closer to a transfer to Liverpool—the parties have already agreed on personal terms, and the English club has opened negotiations with the German side over the move.

Manchester United and Newcastle have also shown interest in the player, but Ekitike is determined to join the reigning Premier League champions. Should the deal go through, it could break Eintracht's transfer record: the club is hoping to receive around €90 million.

For reference, the 23-year-old Ekitike joined the Bundesliga last summer for €16.5 million and signed a contract until 2029. Before that, he spent half a season in Frankfurt on loan. Interestingly, the player has already informed club management that he no longer intends to continue his career in Germany.