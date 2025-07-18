Liverpool sets price tag for Konaté
The departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold has clearly taught Liverpool a lesson, as the club is now handling contract situations with greater caution.
Details: This is exactly the case with defender Ibrahima Konaté. According to Football Insider, Liverpool may not wait too long to sell the player this time. However, the club knows his value.
Quote: "I don’t see a transfer happening this summer. It would take a very strong offer from Real Madrid to convince Liverpool to sell Konaté, even though they don’t want him to run down his contract.
You’re probably looking at a fee of at least £40 million to sell him right now. My guess is that Konaté will ultimately stay at Liverpool this summer. The club plans to hold further talks with him in an effort to persuade him to sign a new contract.
So, the player is in a strong position here—he can remain at Liverpool and talk to interested clubs in January when his contract nears its end. This is a real concern for Liverpool, as they have already seen Trent Alexander-Arnold leave, and they don’t want Konaté to do the same."