Al Nassr ready to shake up the market with a blockbuster transfer. Ronaldo wants him personally

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has ignited fierce competition on the transfer market. In addition to top European clubs, the Colombian star has a tantalizing opportunity outside the Old Continent.

Details: According to Diario Sport, Saudi side Al Nassr are considering outbidding both Barcelona and Bayern Munich by a significant margin. While the exact figure remains undisclosed, the Saudi giants are reportedly willing to 'blow up the market' to land the Colombian striker.

It is believed that Cristiano Ronaldo personally selected Diaz as the ideal candidate to help him find the net even more frequently, as he chases the coveted milestone of 1,000 career goals at the professional level.

Reminder: Recently, Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany held a personal video call with Diaz. The Colombian responded positively to the conversation and expressed interest in a move to Munich.