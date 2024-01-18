RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON

Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON

Football news Today, 16:59
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON

In the second round of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt faced Ghana.

Both teams failed to secure victories in the first round - Egypt narrowly escaped a draw against the modest Mozambique, while Ghana lost to Cape Verde. Therefore, both teams needed to win in the current match.

The first half was not rich in events, but its ending clearly displeased Egyptian fans. In injury time added to the first half, the captain and leader of the Pharaohs, Mohamed Salah, sustained an injury and was forced to leave the field. Lightning-fast, within a minute, Ghana took the lead thanks to a goal from Mohammed Kudus.

In the second half, the most decorated team in Africa increased the pressure and equalized through the efforts of Omar Marmoush. However, Egyptian joy was short-lived: in the very next attack, Ghana regained the lead, with Kudus scoring again.

To Egypt's credit, the team did not give up and equalized for the second time with a precise strike from Mostafa. However, the participants could not achieve more in the match.

In the final round of the group stage, Egypt will play against Cape Verde, and Ghana will face Mozambique. On January 19, Mozambique and Cape Verde will play their second-round match.

AFCON
2nd Round. Group B
Egypt - Ghana - 2:2
Goals: Marmoush, 69, Mostafa, 74 - Kudus, 45+3, 71

Related teams and leagues
Egypt Ghana Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early
Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024 Tennis news Today, 14:37 The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024
Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 11:44 Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz Biathlon News Today, 10:01 The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024