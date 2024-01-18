Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON

In the second round of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt faced Ghana.

Both teams failed to secure victories in the first round - Egypt narrowly escaped a draw against the modest Mozambique, while Ghana lost to Cape Verde. Therefore, both teams needed to win in the current match.

The first half was not rich in events, but its ending clearly displeased Egyptian fans. In injury time added to the first half, the captain and leader of the Pharaohs, Mohamed Salah, sustained an injury and was forced to leave the field. Lightning-fast, within a minute, Ghana took the lead thanks to a goal from Mohammed Kudus.

In the second half, the most decorated team in Africa increased the pressure and equalized through the efforts of Omar Marmoush. However, Egyptian joy was short-lived: in the very next attack, Ghana regained the lead, with Kudus scoring again.

To Egypt's credit, the team did not give up and equalized for the second time with a precise strike from Mostafa. However, the participants could not achieve more in the match.

In the final round of the group stage, Egypt will play against Cape Verde, and Ghana will face Mozambique. On January 19, Mozambique and Cape Verde will play their second-round match.

4 goals divided equally as Egypt and Ghana share the points in an intense contest.

AFCON

2nd Round. Group B

Egypt - Ghana - 2:2

Goals: Marmoush, 69, Mostafa, 74 - Kudus, 45+3, 71