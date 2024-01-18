RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early

Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early

Football news Today, 16:01
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early

On Thursday, January 18, Egypt and Ghana contested a match in the second round of the African Nations Cup.

In the waning moments of the first half, precisely at 45+2 minutes, the esteemed captain and leader of the Egyptian national team succumbed to injury. Following a thorough examination by the medical staff, regrettably, he was unable to continue the match and gracefully departed the field. Stepping into the breach was Mostafa Fathi. Unfortunately for Egypt, the disheartening news did not conclude there; just a minute later, Ghana surged ahead courtesy of a goal by Mohammed Kudus.

Salah was injured

24 national teams will play in the final stage of CAN 2023. The opening match will take place on 13th January, with the final game scheduled for 11th February.

Starting from the Round of 16, matches are played according to the Olympic system: the team that loses immediately leaves the tournament. The title of champions at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is defended by Senegal, who won the title for the first time in history in 2021.

Here is the schedule and results of all African Cup of Nations matches.

Related teams and leagues
Egypt Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024 Tennis news Today, 14:37 The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024
Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 11:44 Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz Biathlon News Today, 10:01 The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 09:40 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024