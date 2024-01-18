Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early

On Thursday, January 18, Egypt and Ghana contested a match in the second round of the African Nations Cup.

In the waning moments of the first half, precisely at 45+2 minutes, the esteemed captain and leader of the Egyptian national team succumbed to injury. Following a thorough examination by the medical staff, regrettably, he was unable to continue the match and gracefully departed the field. Stepping into the breach was Mostafa Fathi. Unfortunately for Egypt, the disheartening news did not conclude there; just a minute later, Ghana surged ahead courtesy of a goal by Mohammed Kudus.

24 national teams will play in the final stage of CAN 2023. The opening match will take place on 13th January, with the final game scheduled for 11th February.

Starting from the Round of 16, matches are played according to the Olympic system: the team that loses immediately leaves the tournament. The title of champions at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is defended by Senegal, who won the title for the first time in history in 2021.

