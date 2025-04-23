Ed Sheeran sends Declan Rice a signed guitar as a gift for stunning match against Real Madrid in London

The famous singer Ed Sheeran delighted Arsenal's Declan Rice with a surprise gift in honor of his outstanding performance against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. Rice shared a photo of the surprise in his Instagram story.

It turned out that Sheeran sent the Englishman a guitar, signed with the words, “Declan! You play this next time I see you, we'll have a sing song. P.s. killer free-kicks!”

It is worth noting that Rice and Sheeran have sung together before, performing the hit song Wonderwall by Oasis. This happened during Euro 2020 at the England national team's camp. Declan was late for a meeting, and they tried to make him sing, but he flatly refused. Subsequently, Harry Kane invited Ed Sheeran and announced that Rice should sing with Sheeran.

“I thought, 'What, in front of everyone?' So we're sat outside on benches and Ed was just playing his guitar and I'm singing Wonderwall,” Rice shared.

It should be reminded that Arsenal managed to knock Real Madrid out of the tournament and advanced to the Champions League semi-finals, where they will face French side PSG.