"Dynamo" played a draw while being a man down in the Ukrainian Premier League match

In the 30th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Kiev's "Dynamo" and Kharkiv's "Metalist 1925" played a draw with a score of 1-1.

Erik Ramirez opened the scoring in the 20th minute, but shortly after, Kyiv's team was reduced to ten men due to Maxim Dyachuk's dismissal. Artem Gabelok equalized the score in the 38th minute.

"Dynamo," with 60 points, secured the fourth place in the Ukrainian Premier League standings and will compete in the Conference League. "Metalist 1925" finished in 12th place with 32 points, guaranteeing their place in the UPL for the next season.

"Metalist 1925" - "Dynamo" - 1:1 (1:1)

Goals: Ramirez, 20 (penalty) - 0:1, Gabelok, 38 - 1:1

"Metalist 1925": Mozil, Zhichikov, Bezuhlyi, Kurylo, Kovalenko (Rudavskyi, 69), Haby, Rusyn, Kravchenko (Martyniuk, 46), Vachiberadze (Tkachuk, 46), Dmytrenko (Remeniuk, 94), Ostrovskyi (Abdullaev, 72).

"Dynamo": Bushchan (Boyko, 88), Dubinchak, Dyachuk, Syrota, Tymchyk, Andriievskyi, Shepelev (Shaparenko, 72), Parris (Karavaev, 46), Buyalskyi, Kabaiev (Bol, 39), Ramirez (N. Voloshyn, 46).

Red cards: Dyachuk (32), Gabelok (89).