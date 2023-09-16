Dybala will receive a new contract with a salary increase

RU RU NG NG
Roma striker Paulo Dybala is due to sign a new contract with the club on improved terms in the near future. The club continues to retain the Argentine, considering his most valuable asset. Now the level of knowledge is at an advanced stage. Calciomercato reports.

In addition, according to the source of information, according to the existing agreement, the player's payment is 4 million euros per year. The Romans are ready to increase the player’s salary (6 million + another 1 million in bonuses), and the clause that allows Dybala to move to a team in the Italian category for 12 million euros or for 20 million in a Serie A club should disappear in the new contract.

Let us remember that Dybala moved to Roma as a free agent before the start of last season, after leaving Juventus in Turin, to whom he gave 7 years of his career. The 29-year-old striker immediately managed to become one of the leaders of the capital team, so the club’s management believes that the player deserves a new contract.

This season, Paulo appeared on the field in only one match for Wolves. The player is currently treating an inner thigh injury.

By the way, there was recently information that Totti is one step away from returning to his home club. The Italian football legend is set to become Jose Mourinho's assistant.

