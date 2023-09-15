Francesco Totti could return to Roma

The legend of world and Italian football Francesco Totti may soon return to his home club - Rome's Roma.

According to Totti, he has already talked about this topic with the team's head coach Jose Mourinho.

"I think Mourinho would like to see me in the headquarters. We talked, but I can’t tell you the details. Perhaps it will happen this year or maybe next year. I really miss Roma. Although, in fact, any former player of the team can say this,” Totti was quoted as saying by ITASportPress.

The legendary footballer spent his entire career in the Roma camp. He played for the team from the Italian capital from 1992 to 2017, after which he became the director of the club.

He left his position in 2019, after which he founded two scouting agencies in Rome.

While playing for Roma, Totti won the Italian Championship once, the Italian Cup twice (seasons 2006/2007, 2007/2008) and the national Super Cup (2001, 2007).

As part of the Italian national team, the striker became the world champion in 2006.