Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters

On November 2nd, the round of 16 matches took place at the Paris Masters (France).

The world's number one seed and last year's tournament finalist, Novak Djokovic, defeated Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands, ATP 23) in three sets in 2 hours and 40 minutes.

ATP 1000 Paris. Indoor hard court.

November 2nd. Round of 16.

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) [1] - Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands) - 4:6, 7:6 (7:2), 6:4

In the second set, Griekspoor had two hidden match points on Djokovic's serve in the 9th game, but couldn't convert them.

This was the third meeting between the two players, and Djokovic won all three of their previous encounters.

In the quarter-finals of the competition, Djokovic will face the winner of the match between Daniel Altmaier and Holger Rune.

In the previous round of the Masters, Djokovic defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry.