HIGHLIGHTS. Declassed the Argentinean. Djokovic makes a successful start at the Masters in Paris

The world's top-ranked tennis player, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, made a successful start at the ATP 1000 series tournament in Paris, France. The event is being held on indoor hard courts.

In the 16th round of the competition, the Serbian tennis player confidently defeated Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry, ranked 31st in the ATP, in straight sets in just 1 hour and 25 minutes.

ATP 1000 Paris. Indoor hard court. 16th round

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) [1] - Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina) - 6:3, 6:2

This marked the second meeting between the two players, with Novak winning both head-to-head encounters.

In the 8th round of the Paris Masters, Djokovic will face Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands, who is currently ranked 23rd in the ATP ratings.

It's worth noting that last year, Novak suffered a defeat in the final of the Paris tournament at the hands of Holger Rune.

Earlier, the third-seeded player, Daniil Medvedev, was eliminated from the tournament in Paris, having suffered a defeat to Grigor Dimitrov.

Highlights of the match between Novak Djokovic and Tomas Martin Etcheverry