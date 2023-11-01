VIDEO: Upset in Paris. Dimitrov ousts Medvedev from the Masters, Daniil shows the middle finger

The third-ranked player in the ATP ratings, Daniil Medvedev, concluded his performance at the Paris Masters (France).

In the 1/16 finals of the ATP 1000 tournament in the capital of France, the neutral player lost to Grigor Dimitrov in three sets in a match that lasted for 2 hours and 56 minutes.

ATP 1000 Paris. Indoor hard court.

1/16 finals. November 1st

Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) - Daniil Medvedev [3] - 6:3, 6:7 (4:7), 7:6 (7:2)

In the third set, Dimitrov had a 5:2 lead but couldn't serve out the match in the 9th game despite having 4 match points. In the 12th game on Medvedev's serve, Dimitrov had another chance to close out Daniil, but once again, the Bulgarian failed to convert 2 match points.

Throughout the match, the French crowd showed their support exclusively for Dimitrov, which did not sit well with Medvedev, and he often expressed his displeasure. After the match, he showed the middle finger to the French fans. However, during the press conference, he claimed he was just looking at his fingernail:

"The middle finger? No, I was just examining my fingernail from that angle. Why would I behave like that towards this lovely Parisian crowd?"

In the 1/8 finals of the Paris Masters, Dimitrov will face Alexander Bublik.

VIDEO: Medvedev shows the middle finger to the fans

