Dimarco is on the radar of English clubs

Inter defender Federico Dimarco could move from Serie A to the English Premier League. This was reported by the publication Calciomercato.

According to the source, Chelsea and Manchester City are showing interest in the 25-year-old footballer. The bosses of the Manchester club believe that the left-back position needs to be strengthened. Therefore, paid attention to the Italian national team player. And Chelsea is looking for a replacement for Marc Cucurella, whom the Blues intend to sell.

Dimarco is in his third full season at Inter. By the way, the player is a graduate of this Milan team. We also note that Federico managed to play on loan for Parma, Verona and Empoli.

This season, the player played 7 matches for his team, in which he scored one goal and assisted his teammates three times.

Inter's next match will be today away against Salernitana.