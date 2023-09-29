Cucurella may make a move to Real Madrid

Chelsea is prepared to entertain proposals from other clubs regarding the transfer of their fullback, Kukurelia, as reported by ESPN.

Real Madrid may potentially secure the services of Mark Kukurelia on loan from Chelsea in January. The prospect of returning to Spain holds a particular allure for the 25-year-old Spaniard.

Kukurelia stated in an exclusive interview in July that he wished to remain at the club and compete for his place. However, the absence of regular minutes in recent months may compel him to reconsider. Chelsea was willing to allow the 25-year-old player to join Manchester United on loan earlier this summer, but the deal fell through after Kukurelia featured in a previous match in the Carabao Cup against AFC Wimbledon.

His signing with Brighton for £62 million emerged once again this season, with Chelsea emerging victorious against his former club on Wednesday. In the Carabao Cup fourth-round match against Brighton, Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory. However, he has yet to play a single minute in the Premier League since Mauricio Pochettino took over as the head coach.