Didn’t they break up? Lamine Yamal keeps Nicki Nicole as his phone wallpaper

A real football melodrama.

Spain demolished Turkey 6–0 in the World Cup qualifier, and after the match another curious story emerged.

Details: According to reports, Nico Williams shared a video in his Instagram story featuring Lamine Yamal, who at one point revealed his phone wallpaper — a picture of himself with Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole. Williams captioned it: “My boy is in love.”

🚨 Lamine Yamal has Nicki Nicole as his phone wallpaper.



Nico Williams posted a video with the caption: "My son is in love." pic.twitter.com/jJt6MD27gT — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 7, 2025

Earlier, it was reported that the Spanish star had split with the Argentine singer. Their romance lasted just 13 days, with the breakup linked to Nicki Nicole starting a relationship with Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono.

Reminder: Nicki Nicole, who has been dubbed the new girlfriend of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, is herself an extremely popular figure. She is a renowned rap artist in Latin America, with hundreds of millions of views on her songs on YouTube.