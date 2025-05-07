Didn't move his hand. Lewis-Skelly gives away a penalty
In the UEFA Champions League return leg, Arsenal are on the road against PSG, and a highly unfortunate incident unfolded for the Londoners in the second half.
Details: PSG launched a quick counterattack, finished by a shot from Hakimi — a strike that didn't seem particularly dangerous. It looked like the danger had passed, but the referee paused play to consult the video replay.
The footage revealed that Arsenal defender Lewis-Skelly failed to move his hand out of the way and handled the ball. The referee rightly pointed to the spot.
On the eve of the game, a video emerged showing Parisian police engaging in conflict with PSG fans. Law enforcement officers pushed them back with shields and used tear gas.
Recall: PSG fans put on an impressive show with fireworks and a colorful performance.