Didn't move his hand. Lewis-Skelly gives away a penalty

In the UEFA Champions League return leg, Arsenal are on the road against PSG, and a highly unfortunate incident unfolded for the Londoners in the second half.

Details: PSG launched a quick counterattack, finished by a shot from Hakimi — a strike that didn't seem particularly dangerous. It looked like the danger had passed, but the referee paused play to consult the video replay.

The footage revealed that Arsenal defender Lewis-Skelly failed to move his hand out of the way and handled the ball. The referee rightly pointed to the spot.

HANDBALL ON LEWIS-SKELLY BUT DAVID RAYA SAVES VITINHA'S PEN!



ARSENAL ARE STILL IN IT 👀 pic.twitter.com/MJSpChSnyW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 7, 2025

On the eve of the game, a video emerged showing Parisian police engaging in conflict with PSG fans. Law enforcement officers pushed them back with shields and used tear gas.

Recall: PSG fans put on an impressive show with fireworks and a colorful performance.