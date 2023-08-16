RU RU
Main News De Gea has decided on a new club

De Gea has decided on a new club

Football news Today, 05:00
De Gea has decided on a new club Photo: MU Twitter

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, who is currently a free agent, has agreed to join Bayern Munich. The move came after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was loaned out to Real Madrid, prompting Bayern to consider De Gea. This was announced on Twitter by journalist Florian Plettenberg.

De Gea is Bayern's best bet if they fail to reach an agreement with Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, according to the source. Personal conditions will not be a problem for De Gea and the Munich club.

In the 2022/2023 season, De Gea made 58 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions. His contract with the Red Devils expired in June of this year and both sides decided not to renew it. Transfermarkt estimates his worth at 13 million euros. De Gea has been with the English club since 2011.

As for Bayern, the German club was left without the main goalkeeper Manuel Neuer last season. The German gatekeeper broke his leg and missed more than six months.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news 14 aug 2023, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news 14 aug 2023, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news 13 aug 2023, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news 13 aug 2023, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time Football news 13 aug 2023, 10:52 Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:56 Ziyech finally found a new club Football news Today, 06:42 Roma announce the return of the world champion Football news Today, 05:00 De Gea has decided on a new club Football news Today, 04:11 Modric disappointed with Real Madrid role Football news Today, 03:33 Messi continues to score in the USA Football news Yesterday, 15:36 Arsenal announce signing of Spain goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 15:29 Chelsea close to signing talented French midfielder Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Liverpool star could move to Al-Nasr Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 15:15 Saudi Al-Hilal intercept Bayern's transfer target Football news Yesterday, 13:10 Inter announce signing of Brazilian defender
Sport Predictions
Football Today Flora vs Farul predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football Today QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023