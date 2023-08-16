De Gea has decided on a new club

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, who is currently a free agent, has agreed to join Bayern Munich. The move came after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was loaned out to Real Madrid, prompting Bayern to consider De Gea. This was announced on Twitter by journalist Florian Plettenberg.

De Gea is Bayern's best bet if they fail to reach an agreement with Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, according to the source. Personal conditions will not be a problem for De Gea and the Munich club.

In the 2022/2023 season, De Gea made 58 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions. His contract with the Red Devils expired in June of this year and both sides decided not to renew it. Transfermarkt estimates his worth at 13 million euros. De Gea has been with the English club since 2011.

As for Bayern, the German club was left without the main goalkeeper Manuel Neuer last season. The German gatekeeper broke his leg and missed more than six months.