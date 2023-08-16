RU RU
Main News David De Gea responds to Bayern offer

David De Gea responds to Bayern offer

Football news Today, 13:16
David De Gea responds to Bayern offer Photo: Instagram David De Gea / Author unknown

The Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea has reportedly agreed to move to Bayern Munich, as reported by journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky on Twitter.

According to the source, the German club turned their attention to the Spaniard after failing to acquire Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who moved to Real Madrid on loan, and Ajax's goalkeeper Jeronimo Rulli, who suffered an injury. However, De Gea remains a backup option for Bayern Munich at the moment, as they are aiming to purchase the German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from Manchester United.

Currently, the Spaniard is a free agent, which means he can join a new club without a transfer fee.

Before this, the 32-year-old David De Gea was with Manchester United, where he played from 2011. He transferred to the English club from Atletico Madrid, with a transfer fee of 25 million euros. He played a total of 545 matches for Manchester United across all competitions, conceding 590 goals. He kept clean sheets in 190 matches. With Manchester United, De Gea became the English champion in the 2012/2013 season, won the FA Cup in the 2015/2016 season, secured the English League Cup in the 2016/2017 and 2022/2023 seasons, won the FA Community Shield three times in 2011, 2013, and 2016, and also won the UEFA Europa League in the 2016/2017 season.

De Gea represented the Spanish national team from 2014 to 2020. He played 45 matches for the Spanish national team, conceding 36 goals.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news 14 aug 2023, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news 14 aug 2023, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news 13 aug 2023, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news 13 aug 2023, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time Football news 13 aug 2023, 10:52 Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:22 Legendary Deco gets a job at Barcelona Football news Today, 13:16 David De Gea responds to Bayern offer Football news Today, 13:11 Manchester City are interested in signing Barcelona academy talent Football news Today, 13:05 Liverpool want to buy Bayern midfielder Football news Today, 12:59 Arsenal have lost a multi-million newcomer for a long time Football news Today, 12:53 Wolfsburg announce signing of experienced Croatia midfielder Football news Today, 12:47 Roma strengthen squad with European champions Football news Today, 08:29 Manchester City - Sevilla: where to watch the match for the UEFA Super Cup Football news Today, 06:56 Ziyech finally found a new club Football news Today, 06:42 Roma announce the return of the world champion
Sport Predictions
Football Today QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023