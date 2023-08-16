David De Gea responds to Bayern offer

The Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea has reportedly agreed to move to Bayern Munich, as reported by journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky on Twitter.

According to the source, the German club turned their attention to the Spaniard after failing to acquire Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who moved to Real Madrid on loan, and Ajax's goalkeeper Jeronimo Rulli, who suffered an injury. However, De Gea remains a backup option for Bayern Munich at the moment, as they are aiming to purchase the German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from Manchester United.

Currently, the Spaniard is a free agent, which means he can join a new club without a transfer fee.

Before this, the 32-year-old David De Gea was with Manchester United, where he played from 2011. He transferred to the English club from Atletico Madrid, with a transfer fee of 25 million euros. He played a total of 545 matches for Manchester United across all competitions, conceding 590 goals. He kept clean sheets in 190 matches. With Manchester United, De Gea became the English champion in the 2012/2013 season, won the FA Cup in the 2015/2016 season, secured the English League Cup in the 2016/2017 and 2022/2023 seasons, won the FA Community Shield three times in 2011, 2013, and 2016, and also won the UEFA Europa League in the 2016/2017 season.

De Gea represented the Spanish national team from 2014 to 2020. He played 45 matches for the Spanish national team, conceding 36 goals.