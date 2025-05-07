Darwin Núñez could play at the Club World Cup. Which club is after him?
Liverpool won't be competing at the 2025 Club World Cup, but their striker Darwin Núñez might still have a shot at the global stage.
Details: According to DSports Radio, Argentine giants River Plate are considering a loan move for Núñez specifically for the duration of the Club World Cup.
Liverpool are open to this arrangement, aiming to give the Uruguayan forward a chance to shine and increase his market value ahead of a potential summer sale.
Núñez has registered just 7 goals and 7 assists in 44 appearances this season.
At the Club World Cup, River Plate will face Urawa Reds, Internacional, and Monterrey in the group stage.
Reminder: Earlier today, there were also reports that Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa could move to Napoli this summer.