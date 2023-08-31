RU RU NG NG
Main News Cristiano Ronaldo received a solid award in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo received a solid award in Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 12:43
Cristiano Ronaldo received a solid award in Saudi Arabia Photo: instagram Cristiano Ronaldo / Author unknown

Forward of "Al-Nassr" and the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been named the best player of August in the Saudi Arabian league, according to an official tweet from the tournament.

In August, the Portuguese striker scored five goals and provided two assists. He beat out Igor Coronado ("Al-Ittihad"), Riyadh Mahrez ("Al-Ahli"), and Malcolm ("Al-Hilal") for the award.

38-year-old Ronaldo joined "Al-Nassr" in November 2022 as a free agent. He has played 23 matches for the Saudi club, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. Ronaldo has previously played for "Sporting," "Manchester United," "Real Madrid," "Juventus," and returned to "Manchester United."

Ronaldo has been representing the Portugal national team since 2003. He has played a total of 200 matches for the Portuguese national team in all competitions, scoring 123 goals and providing 43 assists. He was a champion of the European Championship in 2016 and also won the UEFA Nations League in the 2018/2019 season.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr FC Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
UEFA Champions League group stage draw: LIVE Football news Today, 12:51 UEFA Champions League group stage draw result: all groups
Roma announce signing of star striker Football news Today, 08:50 Roma announce signing of star striker
All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known Football news Yesterday, 17:12 All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known
Inter bought top defender Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Inter bought top defender
Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London Football news Yesterday, 06:00 Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news 29 aug 2023, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:51 UEFA Champions League group stage draw result: all groups Football news Today, 12:43 Cristiano Ronaldo received a solid award in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:08 Borussia Dortmund have agreed the transfer of the striker of the German national team Football news Today, 12:05 Arsenal - Man Utd: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:50 Roma announce signing of star striker Football news Today, 07:00 Zinchenko named the most difficult opponent in his career Football news Today, 06:00 Messi played a historic match for Inter Miami Football news Today, 05:00 The head coach of PSG showed the door to one of the star players Football news Today, 04:00 Mbappe's departure from PSG saga nears denouement Football news Today, 03:26 Manchester City will pay 60 million for the Portuguese star
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ajax vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football Today Aberdeen vs Hacken prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Tottenham 2 September 2023