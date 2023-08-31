Cristiano Ronaldo received a solid award in Saudi Arabia

Forward of "Al-Nassr" and the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been named the best player of August in the Saudi Arabian league, according to an official tweet from the tournament.

In August, the Portuguese striker scored five goals and provided two assists. He beat out Igor Coronado ("Al-Ittihad"), Riyadh Mahrez ("Al-Ahli"), and Malcolm ("Al-Hilal") for the award.

38-year-old Ronaldo joined "Al-Nassr" in November 2022 as a free agent. He has played 23 matches for the Saudi club, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. Ronaldo has previously played for "Sporting," "Manchester United," "Real Madrid," "Juventus," and returned to "Manchester United."

Ronaldo has been representing the Portugal national team since 2003. He has played a total of 200 matches for the Portuguese national team in all competitions, scoring 123 goals and providing 43 assists. He was a champion of the European Championship in 2016 and also won the UEFA Nations League in the 2018/2019 season.