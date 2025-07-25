“Could affect the perception of the league.” Inter Miami representative comments on Messi’s suspension
Inter Miami is set to face Cincinnati in an MLS showdown, but Lionel Messi will miss the match due to suspension. The club has already responded to the situation.
Details: Team CEO Jorge Mas stated that Lionel Messi is extremely upset, and this could seriously impact how the Argentine star is viewed within the league.
Quote: “Messi is extremely disappointed. I hope this won’t have any long-term consequences. Will this affect how the league and its rules are perceived? Absolutely,” Mas noted.
Alongside Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba will also miss the match against Cincinnati. The reason: both players declined to participate in the MLS All-Star exhibition game against the Liga MX All-Stars.
