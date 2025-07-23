Messi announces the launch of Messi x Stanley 1913 drinkware collection

Lionel Messi and the brand Stanley 1913, known for their reusable food and drink containers, have announced the release of a new product line, the Messi x Stanley 1913 collection, created in a collaborative partnership. The Argentine superstar shared the news on his Instagram page.

Messi posted several photos in which he showcases a special drink container, branded with his signature logo and the iconic number 10.

The photos were captioned with the official announcement: “From @leomessi to your cart. The Messi x Stanley 1913 collection is finally here. Grab yours before it’s gone.”

It’s worth noting that Lionel Messi has long been a fan of this brand, so he gladly agreed to collaborate with Stanley 1913. The footballer regularly uses this manufacturer’s drinkware for his favorite beverage, mate tea. He also brings these containers with him to training sessions to drink water from them.