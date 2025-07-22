Lionel Messi to be suspended! The reason revealed

Leo believes that the upcoming MLS All-Star match is optional and has no intention of participating in it.

Details: According to ESPN, the US Soccer Federation may suspend Messi for one game due to his refusal to take part in the traditional All-Star game, which is held before the start of every season.

On Thursday, July 24, the annual match featuring all the MLS stars against the best of the Mexican league will take place at Q2 Stadium in Texas. These matches usually showcase the most high-profile players from each league. However, this time, MLS's biggest name—Lionel Messi—has opted out, and according to the rules, he could face a one-match suspension in the MLS regular season as a consequence.

Messi also missed last year's game of this format, but back then Leo was sidelined with an ankle injury. This time, the player simply declined due to a lack of desire.

